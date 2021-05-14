UFC 262 weigh-in results: Michael Chandler, Charles Oliveira on point for vacant lightweight title bout

The UFC 262 weigh-ins took place on Friday in Houston, Texas, and headliners Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira both made weight.

Both Oliveira and Chandler came in at 155lbs, so both men officially weighed in at the lightweight championship weight limit for this vacant title bout. Oliveira has won his last eight fights in a row to earn this shot at the belt, while Chandler has won three straight fights including a KO over Dan Hooker in his UFC debut. Oliveira vs. Chandler is an outstanding fight on paper and serves as an incredible main event for UFC 262.

The co-main event for UFC 262 saw both Beneil Dariush and Tony Ferguson make weight, albeit with Dariush needing a second weigh-in attempt to make the 156lbs non-title lightweight limit. Ferguson also made it at 156lbs so this fight is official. The winner of this bout will surely figure to be in the lightweight title picture going forward in the division.

The lone fighter at UFC 262 to miss weight was Rogerio Bontorin, who came in at 137lbs for his scheduled bout against Matt Schnell. He was given an additional hour to make weight, but decided not to and was fined 20% of his purse, which Schnell gets instead.

Check out the official weigh-in results for UFC 262 below (via MMAjunkie.com).

UFC 262 main card (PPV, 10 pm ET)

Lightweight title bout: Charles Oliveira (155) vs. Michael Chandler (155)

Lightweight bout: Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Tony Ferguson (156)

Bantamweight bout: Rogerio Bontorin (137)* vs. Matt Schnell (136)

Women’s flyweight bout: Viviane Araujo (126) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (126)

Featherweight bout: Edson Barboza (146) vs. Shane Burgos (146)

UFC 262 preliminary card (ESPN, 8 pm ET)

Middleweight bout: Andre Muniz (186) vs. Ronaldo Souza (186)

Featherweight bout: Mike Grundy (146) vs. Lando Vannata (146)

Middleweight bout: Jamie Pickett (186) vs. Jordan Wright (185

Women’s flyweight bout: Andrea Lee (126) vs. Antonina Shevchenko (125)

UFC 262 early preliminary card, (ESPN+, 5:30 pm ET)

Women’s flyweight bout: Priscila Cachoeira (126) vs. Gina Mazany (126)

Featherweight bout: Kevin Aguilar (145) vs. Tucker Lutz (146)

Lightweight bout: Christos Giagos (156) vs. Sean Soriano (156)

*Rogerio Bontorin came in at 137lbs, missing the bantamweight limit. He will give up 20% of his purse to Schnell and the fight will go on as scheduled.

