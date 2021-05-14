Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland set for UFC 265 this summer

An exciting middleweight bout between top-15 ranked fighters Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland will take place at the UFC 265 event this summer.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to report the Hall vs. Strickland matchup, which will take place on August 7 at UFC 265. The event currently does not have the main event scheduled for it, but it does feature UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes against Julianna Pena. In addition, the card also features a pair of bantamweight bouts between Vince Morales and Drako Rodriguez, and Johnny Munoz and Jamey Simmons.

Per sources, UFC is finalizing a middleweight fight between Uriah Hall (@UriahHallMMA) and Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) for Aug. 7 at a location TBD. Hall and Strickland are ranked 8 and 12 by the UFC, respectively. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 14, 2021

Hall (17-9) is the No. 8 ranked middleweight in the UFC. “Primetime” most recently fought Chris Weidman at UFC 261 last month and he won the fight in the first round when Weidman broke his leg in one of the most horrific injuries we have ever seen in the Octagon. Overall, Hall has won his last four fights in a row dating back to December 2018, including other notable wins over Anderson Silva, Antonio Carlos Junior, and Bevon Lewis.

Strickland (22-3) is the No. 12 ranked middleweight in the UFC. He has won his last four fights in a row just like Hall has, with victories over Krzysztof Jotko, Brendan Allen, Jack Marshman, and Nordine Taleb during that stretch. Since returning from a motorcycle injury that threatened his career last fall, Strickland has won all three of his fights in the UFC and has looked incredible in all of his performances. He has earned the chance to fight a top-10 fighter and with Hall also available, the UFC decided to book this matchup.

