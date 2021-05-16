Pros react after Beneil Dariush dominates Tony Ferguson at UFC 262

Beneil Dariush vs Tony Ferguson at UFC 262

Tonight’s UFC 262 event was co-headlined by a lightweight bout between perennial division contenders Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush.

Ferguson (25-5 MMA), the promotions former interim lightweight champion, was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he took to the Octagon this evening in Texas. ‘El Cucuy’ had suffered losses to Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira in his most recent efforts. Prior to those setbacks, the 37-year-old had put together a sensational twelve-fight win streak.

Meanwhile, Beneil Dariush (20-4-1 MMA) entered tonight’s UFC 262 co-main event on six-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Carlos Diego Ferreira. That win was preceded by a stunning spinning back fist knockout Scott Holtzman.

Tonight’s UFC 262 co-main event proved to be a lopsided affair. Beneil Dariush was able to get the better of Tony Ferguson right from the opening horn and proceeded to have his way with ‘El Cucuy’ for the better parts of three rounds. After fifteen minutes of action, Dariush was awarded a well deserved uanimous decision victory over Tony by the judges in attendance.

Official UFC 262 Result: Beneil Dariush def. Tony Ferguson by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Dariush defeating Ferguson below:

Post-fight reactions to Beneil Dariush defeating Tony Ferguson:

