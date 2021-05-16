Pros react after Beneil Dariush dominates Tony Ferguson at UFC 262

Tonight’s UFC 262 event was co-headlined by a lightweight bout between perennial division contenders Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush.

Ferguson (25-5 MMA), the promotions former interim lightweight champion, was looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he took to the Octagon this evening in Texas. ‘El Cucuy’ had suffered losses to Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira in his most recent efforts. Prior to those setbacks, the 37-year-old had put together a sensational twelve-fight win streak.

Meanwhile, Beneil Dariush (20-4-1 MMA) entered tonight’s UFC 262 co-main event on six-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Carlos Diego Ferreira. That win was preceded by a stunning spinning back fist knockout Scott Holtzman.

Tonight’s UFC 262 co-main event proved to be a lopsided affair. Beneil Dariush was able to get the better of Tony Ferguson right from the opening horn and proceeded to have his way with ‘El Cucuy’ for the better parts of three rounds. After fifteen minutes of action, Dariush was awarded a well deserved uanimous decision victory over Tony by the judges in attendance.

Official UFC 262 Result: Beneil Dariush def. Tony Ferguson by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Dariush defeating Ferguson below:

Let’s go @beneildariush !! Your time — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) May 16, 2021

HUGE pivotal match up here with T-Ferg vs Dariush. I honestly don’t know what to expect. Which Tony shows up? Is Tony past his time? Is Dariush the real deal? A lot of questions for this stacked lightweight division. #UFC262 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 16, 2021

This co main coming up 💯 — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) May 16, 2021

This is a lock for fight of the night. Let’s go @beneildariush #UFC262 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) May 16, 2021

Crowd is going nuts for FERG! — Funky (@Benaskren) May 16, 2021

Tony Ferguson stand up!!!! Gotta respect this man. — michael (@bisping) May 16, 2021

Rooting for Texas Tony 75k but i dunoooo — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) May 16, 2021

@TonyFergusonXT Looks ready ready 😳 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) May 16, 2021

Tony brings the excitement man. — michael (@bisping) May 16, 2021

These assholes need to stop booing Bobby O Dariooosh — Funky (@Benaskren) May 16, 2021

I want Tony I got darush, I want oliviera but I got chandler. Smh I know. Oliviera HMU to train with me for this fight but I couldn’t make it up. Good luck to those I want to win. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 16, 2021

Dariush’s night tonight — Randa Markos (@randamma) May 16, 2021

Terrible round for Ferg, he can’t get off his back — Funky (@Benaskren) May 16, 2021

Smart and calculated from Dariush on top with his control and top pressure. Tony can’t hang out on bottom like that again in a 3 RD scrap. #UFC262 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 16, 2021

Tony’s constantly throwing from the bottom man #UFC262 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) May 16, 2021

Beautiful pressure by Dariush — Randa Markos (@randamma) May 16, 2021

Tony is a savage. It felt like he excepted his knee popping out during that leg lock until he slipped out. Didn’t care!! #UFC262 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 16, 2021

Crowd booing Dariush for winning 🙄🙄🙄 — Funky (@Benaskren) May 16, 2021

Tony is a wild man!!! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 16, 2021

I can’t see anything limb snap, twist, hyper extend, etc. ¡No Mas! #UFC262 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 16, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Beneil Dariush defeating Tony Ferguson:

Benny D hates Marxist Ideologies, and the Texans booed him! WTF — Funky (@Benaskren) May 16, 2021

Who would you like to see Beneil Dariush fight next following his decision victory over Tony Ferguson this evening in Texas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!