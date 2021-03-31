Nate Diaz is back! Set to fight Leon Edwards at UFC 262

Nate Diaz has finally booked his return to the Octagon as the former title challenger announced that he will be headlining UFC 262 in May.

The former UFC lightweight title challenger, Diaz, took to Twitter where he shared the following exciting news.

Check me out may 15th I’ll be headlining #ufc262 in Houston Texas I’ll also have the new UFC lightweight title fight on the card I need people to know these guys are they’ve been working very hard and I can’t wait to see who gets my old 👑 I’ll see uguys there 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 31, 2021

”Check me out may 15th I’ll be headlining #ufc262 in Houston, Texas. I’ll also have the new UFC lightweight title fight on the card. I need people to know these guys are they’ve been working very hard and I can’t wait to see who gets my old 👑 I’ll see you guys there!” – Diaz wrote.

Shortly after Nate’s surprise announcement, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed Diaz will be squaring off with perennial welterweight contender in a five-round fight at UFC 262.

”UFC 262. Five rounds. Why not? Let’s have some fun. Nate Diaz vs Leon Edwards.”

As noted by Diaz, the May 15 pay-per-view event will also feature a fight between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira for the promotions vacant lightweight title.

Nate Diaz has not competed since suffering a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal in a fight for the BMF title at UFC 244.

As for Leon Edwards, the Birmingham native most recently competed earlier this month where he took on Belal Muhammad. Unfortunately for ‘Rocky’, the fight ended in a no-contest after he landed an accidental eye poke.

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards throw down at UFC 262? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!