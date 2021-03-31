Nate Diaz opens as betting underdog for fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 262

As expected, Nate Diaz has opened as the betting underdog for his five-round welterweight fight with Leon Edwards on May 15 at UFC 262.

Earlier this evening Diaz (20-12 MMA) thrilled fight fans when he announced that his return to the Octagon was set to take place in just six weeks.

Further updates from ESPN revealed that the former lightweight title challenger, Nate Diaz, was set to take on the perennial welterweight contender in Leon Edwards in the first five-round non-title fight co-main event in promotional history.

Diaz has not stepped foot in the cage since suffering a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal in his bid for the BMF title at UFC 244 in November of 2019. Prior to that setback, ‘The Stockton Slugger’ was coming off of a unanimous decision win over Anthony Pettis.

Meanwhile, Leon Edwards (18-3 MMA) competed just over two weeks ago at UFC Vegas 21 where his fight with Belal Muhammad ended in a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke from the Englishman. Prior to that disappointing result, ‘Rocky’ was riding an eight fight win streak which included victories over Rafael dos Anjos, Gunnar Nelson and Donald Cerrone.

Given Nate Diaz’s lengthy hiatus, compiled with Leon Edwards current undefeated streak, oddsmakers have pegged the Stockton native as the underdog at UFC 262.

As showcased below by the always trusty Jed I. Goodman, Diaz is currently listed as a +220 underdog to defeat Edwards on May 15.

UFC 262 is expected to be headlined by a fight between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira for the promotions vacant lightweight title. Also featured on the card is the return of former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson who is set to take on Beneil Dariush.

Will you be putting money down on Nate Diaz to upset Leon Edwards on May 15 at UFC 262? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!