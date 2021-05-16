Dustin Poirier reacts after Charles Oliveira TKO’s Michael Chandler at UFC 262

Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier clearly tuned in to watch Michael Chandler take on Charles Oliveira at tonight’s UFC 262 event.

Oliveira (31-8 MMA) and Chandler (22-6 MMA) squared off for the promotions vacant lightweight title this evening in Houston.

Dustin Poirier was actually offered to be a part of tonight’s vacant lightweight title fight, but ‘The Diamond’ opted to signup for a more lucrative bout in the form of a trilogy with Conor McGregor.

Michael Chandler was looking to earn his fourth consecutive knockout when he took to the Octagon this evening. The former Bellator title holder had earned first round stoppage wins over Dan Hooker, Benson Henderson and Sidney Outlaw in his most recent efforts.

Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira entered tonight’s headliner sporting an impressive eight-fight winning streak. During that stretch ‘Do Bronx’ had earned seven finishes, with his lone decision victory coming in lopsided fashion over Tony Ferguson.

Tonight’s UFC 262 main event proved to be a tale of two rounds. Michael Chandler was able to get off to a strong start in round one, hurting Charles Oliveira on a number of occasions. However, things changed drastically in the opening seconds of round two. ‘Do Bronx’ landed a big right hand that had the former Bellator title holder hurt and promptly finished him off with a plethora of punches.

Official UFC 262 Result: Charles Oliveira def. Michael Chandler via TKO at :19 of Round 2

Check out how Dustin Poirier reacted to Oliveira defeating Chandler below:

Congratulations @CharlesDoBronxs you earned that the hard way! Head up @MikeChandlerMMA highest of the highs and lowest of the lows. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 16, 2021

It is expected that if Dustin Poirier can defeat Conor McGregor in their upcoming trilogy at UFC 264, he will be the next man to challenger newly crowned lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

