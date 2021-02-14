UFC 258 Bonus Report: Kamaru Usman takes home an extra $50k for stopping Gilbert Burns

The Octagon remained in Las Vegas for tonight’s UFC 258 event, a ten-bout fight card headlined by Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns.

The highly anticipated welterweight title fight proved to be a tale of two rounds. Gilbert Burns was able to hurt Kamaru Usman with a right hand in the opening seconds of the first round but could not secure a finish. Then in round two, Usman would rebound by rocking ‘Durinho’ with a big right hand of his own. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ carried that momentum into round three where he dropped Burns with a jab and then finished him with ground and pound.

In the co-main event of UFC 258, Maycee Barber was looking to rebound from her first career loss when she squared off with Alexa Grasso. Unfortunately for the young prospect, it took until round three for her to finally find her groove and she wound up on the wrong end of a unanimous decision.

The rest of the UFC 258 fight card also delivered with some memorable scraps and jaw-dropping finishes.

Following the conclusion of the event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Anthony Hernandez picked up an extra $50k for his stunning second round submission victory over BJJ ace Rodolfo Vieira in tonight’s featured prelim. Hernandez had Vieira to the point of exhaustion before sinking in a fight ending guillotine.

Performance of the night: Julian Marquez earned an extra $50k for his third round submission victory over Maki Pitolo. Marquez has utilized an arm triangle choke to score the finish.

Performance of the night: Kamaru Usman picked up an extra $50k for his stunning comeback victory over Gilbert Burns. After being badly hurt in the opening seconds of round one, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ stormed back to earn a TKO victory in round three.

Performance of the night: Polyana Viana earned an extra $50k for her first round armbar submission victory over Mallory Martin on tonight’s prelims.

