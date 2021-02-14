Team Masvidal responds to challenge from UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman

Team Masvidal have responded after receiving a challenge from reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on Saturday evening.

Usman returned to action in tonight’s UFC 258 headliner against former training partner Gilbert Burns.

Burns (19-4 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC 258 headliner on a six-fight winning streak, his latest being a lopsided unanimous decision victory over former champ Tyron Woodley.

Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman (18-1 MMA) was returning the Octagon for the first time since scoring a unanimous decision win over the aforementioned Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ had entered UFC 258 sporting a sixteen-fight winning streak, which included two successful defenses of the UFC’s welterweight title.

Tonight’s pay-per-view headliner proved to be a story of two rounds. Gilbert Burns was able to hurt Kamaru Usman with a right hand in the opening seconds of the first round, but could not secure a finish. Then, in round two, Usman would rebound by rocking ‘Durinho’ with a big right hand of his own. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ carried that momentum into round three where he dropped Burns with a jab and then finished him with ground and pound.

In his post-fight interview with UFC commentator Joe Rogan, Kamaru Usman proceeded to callout his former rival in Jorge Masvidal.

“We got this little street thug calling himself Jesus. He’s thinking he is Jesus. And you know Joe, we tried to make that fight several times. They tried to make that fight. But he kept backing out. The only reason this man took the (previous) fight is because it was on six days notice and he had a built in excuse.” Usman said of Masvidal. “And he is still running his mouth talking about he broke my nose and stepping in on six days. Give him three weeks and he is going to do something. Guess what? It’s not done. I will give you a whole training camp. I guarantee you won’t sign on that dotted line because this time I’m going to finish your ass.”

Usman and Masvidal first met at UFC 251, with the champion emerging victorious by way of unanimous decision.

Jorge Masvidal’s manager Malki Kawa promptly responded to Usman’s offer for a rematch, stating the following on Twitter.

Let’s do It. TUF. Masvidal vs usman. We accept. — malki kawa (@malkikawa) February 14, 2021

“Let’s do It. TUF. Masvidal vs Usman. We accept.” – Kawa wrote.

UFC President Dana White had previously hinted that he was working on lining up welterweight coaches for the next season of TUF, so it will be interesting to see if Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman get those slots.

