UFC 252 Results: Jairzinho Rozenstruik KO’s Junior dos Santos (Video)

A key heavyweight bout featuring former title holder Junior dos Santos taking on perennial contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik takes place on tonight’s UFC 252 main card.

Dos Santos (21-7 MMA) will enter tonight’s pay-per-view event looking to rebound, this after suffering TKO losses to Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes in his most recent Octagon appearances. Prior to the setbacks, ‘JDS’ had put together a three-fight win streak, which included wins over Blagoy Ivanov, Tai Tuivasa and Derrick Lewis.

As for Jairzinho Rozenstruik (10-1 MMA), ‘Bigi Boy’ is coming off the first loss of his professional career to Francis Ngannou at UFC 249. Prior to the setback, Rozenstruik was riding a ten-fight win streak which included five victories in a row by way of knockout.

Round one begins and Junior dos Santos gets things started with a low kick. Rozenstruik returns fire with one of his own. A leaping jab now from ‘JDS’. Jairzinho with a pair of low kicks. Junior dos Santos throws a front kick up the middle. A low kick from Dos Santos is checked. ‘JDS’ lands a long right hand and eats a counter right from Rozenstruik. Low kick from Rozenstruik. A wild right from the former champ and then a left behind it. Neither punch looked like it landed, but he’s swinging hard. A low kick from ‘JDS’ is checked. The Brazilian bomber begins working some shots to the body of Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Junior with a big right hand that just misses. Rozenstruik counters with a left hook. He backs up and then proceeds to kick ‘JDS’ right in the groin. That foul will cause a stop in the action. Junior dos Santos recovers and we restart. ‘JDS’ comes forward with a wheel kick that misses to close out the opening round.

Round two of this UFC 252 heavyweight clash begins and Rozenstruik lands a low kick off his jab. Junior with a low kick in return. ‘JDS’ with a jab to the body and lands a low kick. Dos Santos with a right hand to the body. A hard right hand over the top lands for the Brazilian. Rozenstruik with the counter low kick. ‘JDS’ works his jab. Rozenstruik with a jab and then a low kick. Junior dos Santos lands a hard right hand. Rozenstruik attempts to swarm him with a flurry but ‘JDS’ remains calm and circles out. ‘Bigi Boy’ with a massive right hand and Junior is down. This one is all over. Wow!

Official UFC 252 Result: Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Junior dos Santos via KO in Round 2

