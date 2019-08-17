Breaking! Amanda Nunes set to return at UFC 245

UFC women’s ‘champ champ’ Amanda Nunes will return to the Octagon at December’s UFC 245 event in Las Vegas.

The news comes via ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, who reported the following on Twitter:

Breaking: Amanda Nunes will defend her bantamweight title against Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245 on Dec. 14 in Las Vegas, per multiple sources. The double champ seeking her fifth 135 title defense. https://t.co/BMkvfvlirv — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 17, 2019

Amanda Nunes was last seen in action at July’s UFC 239 event where she defeated Holly Holm via knockout to retain her UFC women’s bantamweight title.

‘The LionessThe Lioness’ is also the UFC’s women’s featherweight title holder, this after knocking out Cris Cyborg at UFC 232.

Nunes now meets former UFC women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie.

‘GDR’ is coming off a sensational first round knockout victory over the previously undefeated Aspen Ladd.

UFC 245 takes place December 14 in Las Vegas, Nevada!

This article first appeared on bjpenn.com August 17, 2019