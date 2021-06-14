Tyron Woodley takes the high road following recent criticism from Dana White

Tyron Woodley has issued his response after Dana White’s recent remarks regarding his shift from mixed martial arts to boxing.

It was announced recently that Woodley will be taking on Jake Paul in an exhibition boxing match on August 28, with many hoping Tyron can be the one to put an end to Jake’s rise to prominence in combat sports.

Recently, though, UFC president Dana White made it clear that he doesn’t think the impending PPV will sell particularly well.

“I keep not wanting to do this (but) Tyron Woodley is 40 years old. He hasn’t won a fight in three years, in something that he’s actually supposed to be good at. And now he’s going to go box. How do you sell that fight? Lots of other things other than the sh*t that should matter. ‘I’m making millions of dollars, this is the biggest payday ever, Jake Paul will say mean things about me, pay your fighters,’” White said of Woodley. “It’s a bunch of BS.”

In response, Woodley questioned why people weren’t happy for the purse he’s set to make for the fight.

Why people mad i'm getting paid😭. I celebrated my peers when they made a bag. Even ones in the crosshairs🤷🏾‍♂️. People #BigMad but we #BuiltDifferent i still congratulate

🎸🎸🎸🎸🎸🎸🎸🎸🎸🎸 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) June 13, 2021

Woodley has certainly been heading on a downward slope in mixed martial arts for the last few years, dating back to when he lost his UFC welterweight title to Kamaru Usman. However, if he can get a finish over Jake Paul, it could do wonders for rebuilding his brand.

