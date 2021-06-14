Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals he is considering a move to football after receiving offers from “a lot of clubs”

Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed that he is contemplating a move over to association football.

After his win over Justin Gaethje last year, Khabib officially retired from mixed martial arts and left with a 29-0 unbeaten record. “The Eagle” is considered to be the greatest lightweight of all time and while some may dispute that, it’s hard to argue with what he’s accomplished.

Now, during a recent Facebook Q&A, Khabib has teased the idea of venturing into his other love – football.

“A lot of football clubs, they offer me [a contract],” Nurmagomedov said. “But I have to, a little bit, become football shape. Because football shape is a little bit different than MMA [shape].

“When you have to fight in MMA and you have to play in football, these are two different [things]. But I don’t know [if I’ll play professionally. If some clubs offer me [a deal] and they make me an interesting [offer], I’m going to accept this.”

Quotes courtesy of Sport Bible

In a similar move to Usain Bolt, it appears as if Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to try and dominate the sport of football as he was able to do in mixed martial arts. Whether or not he can make it to any kind of professional level remains to be seen but with the right kind of application, he could definitely make some moves.

With regards to MMA, the lightweight division seems to be officially moving on without him now that Charles Oliveira is the champion. We’ll see Dustin Poirier take on Conor McGregor for the third time later this month and then from there, it’s anyone’s guess as to what will happen at 155 pounds.

