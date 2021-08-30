Tyron Woodley reacts following loss to Jake Paul, agrees to get a tattoo in order to secure rematch

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley made his professional boxing debut opposite Jake Paul tonight in Cleveland, Ohio.

Woodley had concluded his UFC contract following four straight losses with the promotion. During that rough stretch ‘T-Wood’ suffered setbacks to Vicente Luque, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Kamaru Usman respectively. Not long after his contract concluded, ‘The Chosen One’ signed on to have a boxing match with Paul.

As for the YouTube sensation, Jake Paul had entered tonight’s headliner sporting a perfect record of 3-0. In his most previous effort, Paul scored a first round knockout victory over former Bellator and ONE champion, Ben Askren.

Tonight’s Paul vs. Woodley bout proved to be an entertaining affair. ‘T-Wood’ was able to land some big shots during the fight but did not do well with his overall volume. On the flip side, Jake Paul stayed busy throughout the eight-round contest and was awarded a split decision victory for his efforts from the judges in attendance.

Immediately following the conclusion of the contest Tyron Woodley spoke with Ariel Helwani where he offered the following take on his boxing match with Jake Paul, this while requesting an immediate rematch.

“I feel like I won the fight. I feel like Jake’s a great opponent. I didn’t expect him to go down. Me and my coaches worked on that. That’s why I came in great shape, because I knew he could take a punch. But the fact the one judge gave me two rounds is laughable. No disrespect, but f*ck the Fury fight, me and Jake need to run that back.”

Tyron Woodley continued:

“Off the top I want an instant rematch. Nobody going to sell a pay-per-view like we did. Fury ain’t going to do it. Of course I want a rematch. I felt like I won the fight. I felt like he was tough but I hit him and the ropes held him up. I landed the more power shots. When he threw shots they were hitting my gloves. And when he landed a clean shot, which he did. He landed clean shots and I knew he had heavy hands. But I didn’t hit the ground like his other opponents. I walked him down and I landed back. So let’s run it back!”

Jake Paul was quick to answer Tyron Woodley’s rematch request and offered the following proposition.

“If you get the tattoo ‘I love Jake Paul’ then yea, let’s run it back.”

‘T-Wood’ quickly agreed to the proposal and now it appears we are destined for Paul vs. Woodley 2.

Check out the full video clip below: