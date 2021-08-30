Pros react after Jake Paul defeats Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul defeats Tyron Woodley

Tonight’s Showtime Pay-Per-View event was headlined by Jake Paul taking on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Woodley had concluded his UFC contract following four straight losses with the promotion. During that rough stretch ‘T-Wood’ suffered setbacks to Vicente Luque, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Kamaru Usman respectively. Not long after his contract concluded, ‘The Chosen One’ signed on to have a boxing match with Paul.

As for the YouTube sensation, Jake Paul had entered tonight’s headliner sporting a perfect record of 3-0. In his most previous effort, Paul scored a first round knockout victory over former Bellator and ONE champion, Ben Askren.

Tonight’s Paul vs. Woodley bout proved to be an entertaining affair. ‘T-Wood’ was able to land some big shots during the fight but did not do well with overall volume. On the flip side, Jake Paul stayed busy throughout the eight round contest and was awarded a split decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official Result: Jake Paul def. Tyron Woodley by split decision

Check out how the pros reacted to Paul vs. Woodley below:

Post-fight reactions to Jake Paul defeating Tyron Woodley:

