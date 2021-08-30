Pros react after Jake Paul defeats Tyron Woodley

Tonight’s Showtime Pay-Per-View event was headlined by Jake Paul taking on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Woodley had concluded his UFC contract following four straight losses with the promotion. During that rough stretch ‘T-Wood’ suffered setbacks to Vicente Luque, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Kamaru Usman respectively. Not long after his contract concluded, ‘The Chosen One’ signed on to have a boxing match with Paul.

As for the YouTube sensation, Jake Paul had entered tonight’s headliner sporting a perfect record of 3-0. In his most previous effort, Paul scored a first round knockout victory over former Bellator and ONE champion, Ben Askren.

Tonight’s Paul vs. Woodley bout proved to be an entertaining affair. ‘T-Wood’ was able to land some big shots during the fight but did not do well with overall volume. On the flip side, Jake Paul stayed busy throughout the eight round contest and was awarded a split decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official Result: Jake Paul def. Tyron Woodley by split decision

Check out how the pros reacted to Paul vs. Woodley below:

Woodley wins by knockout — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) August 30, 2021

The #MmaVsBoxing spectacle overtaking the world right now. I would love to be apart of it. I’ve been preparing and we all know my chin has never been suspect while the only thing @JLeonLove has been taking to the chin lately is cheeseburgers. Next event for @Showtime ? 👊🏻 😉 #FRM — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 30, 2021

Come on Tyron please!!!!! @TWooodley — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 30, 2021

cant believe twood about to fight jake 🤯 — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) August 30, 2021

I get looser — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) August 30, 2021

These guys both suck — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 30, 2021

If Tyron just pressures it’s gonna be over!!! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 30, 2021

I honestly thought jake would look better. Woodley needs to realize there’s level differences in there. — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) August 30, 2021

A boxer wouldn’t last this long in the octagon — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 30, 2021

Think about this….. we’re in round 7 and Jake Paul is winning a decision over Tyron Woodley. Crazy — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 30, 2021

I hope we get a finish #WoodleyPaul — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 30, 2021

🤦🏿‍♂️ — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 30, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Jake Paul defeating Tyron Woodley:

I thought Tyron won but man the commentators don’t ! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) August 30, 2021

🥱 — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) August 30, 2021

😂😂😂 everyone is selling their souls!!😂😂😂😂 — Michael Johnson (@Menace155) August 30, 2021

We’re all just living in the prequel to Idiocracy. — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) August 30, 2021

If you got hands , you got hands. If you don’t , you don’t — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 30, 2021

Jake Paul showed he has toughness and won’t quit! Tyron wasn’t active enough, not a bad fight tho. It was activity! Paul was exhausted and when guys are that tired gotta show em the door. Whatever man. Dammit Tyron — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 30, 2021

