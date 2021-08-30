Tyron Woodley issues statement following split decision loss to Jake Paul: “Run it back!”

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley issued a statement following his split decision loss to Jake Paul, saying to “run it back!”

Woodley and Paul fought for eight rounds in the main event of the Showtime boxing PPV card on Sunday night in Cleveland, Ohio. It was a close, competitive fight, but at the end of the eight rounds, the judges reached a split verdict and gave the decision win to Paul. Woodley, however, is adamant that he won the fight and he told Paul in the ring following the decision that he wants to have a rematch against him. Taking to his social media following the fight, Woodley once again called for a rematch against Paul, while asking why there was no drug testing and suggesting it was sketchy fighting in Paul’s native Cleveland.

Woodley: Thanks for all the support. Really appreciate the love. Let’s talk. Ropes can keep you up and NO DRUG TEST? TF they take my pee for in the back. Run it back! @davechappelle Said so! Sh*t seem fishy in Cleveland. Let’s run it in St. Louis.

While it was a competitive fight, it did appear as though Paul did enough to win at least five of the rounds and take home a close decision. Having said that, Woodley was the one who did last the most significant shots in the fight in the fourth round when he rocked Paul, who was held up by the ropes. Had that punch landed in the center of the ring, it’s possible Paul would have been officially knocked down and lost an extra point. Regardless, it was a close fight and the only way both Paul and Woodley won’t have to sweat the judges in a potential rematch is if there is a finish this time around.

