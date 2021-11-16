Alexander Volkanovski questions Max Holloway’s durability after Yair Rodriguez fight: ‘That chin’s going to go soon’

Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t know how much longer Max Holloway’s chin will last.

Holloway has never been knocked out or knocked down in his UFC career and he is known for his durability. However, he has been rocked in a handful of fights and that includes his last fight against Yair Rodriguez. With that, the featherweight champion in Volkanovski wonders how long his chin will last as he thinks the Hawaiian’s durability is already going.

“I’m telling you, that chin’s going to go soon. It is going to go soon. You cannot cop that much damage,” Volkanovski said to MMAFighting’s MMA Hour. “Yeah, they’re talking about 3000 strikes he’s [landed], which is incredible. Clap for that. But he’s probably in the 1000s or 2000s of absorption as well. There you go, that’s not healthy. And Conor [McGregor] touched on that actually. Conor makes a good point. You talk about being a boxer — it’s hit and not get hit.

“That’s what makes the best boxer. So, you look at the numbers he’s hitting a lot of numbers, but let’s look at other numbers. Let’s look at ratios. Let’s look at how many strikes they’re landing to not landing,” Volkanovski continued. “It doesn’t get more impressive than mine, I don’t think. I think mine would be right up there. But again, you want to talk numbers, let’s talk real numbers.”

Although Alexander Volkanovski believes Max Holloway’s chin is going, he still has to give him credit for putting on exciting fights and getting wins.

Yet, if the two have their trilogy next time out, Volkanovski is confident he will be able to find Holloway’s chin and prove it is going.

“At the end of the day, I’ll give it to Max, he’s a gamer,” Volkanovski said. “I’m sitting there trying to knock him but at the same time you’ve got to give him credit. It’s entertaining. Don’t get me wrong, watching that, it’s great to watch. But, at the same time, you can’t do that forever, and that that chin is going to go. Let’s see if it goes [in] the next one. I’m going to be looking for it.”

Do you agree with Alexander Volkanovski that Max Holloway’s chin is going?