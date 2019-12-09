Tyron Woodley on fighting at UFC London: ‘F**k That’

Don’t expect Tyron Woodley to compete on the UFC London card.

Woodley hasn’t competed since March when he lost the UFC welterweight title to Kamaru Usman. “The Chosen One” was scheduled to meet Robbie Lawler in a rematch back in June, but Woodley had to be pulled due to an injury. While the former 170-pound champion says he wants to return to action soon, he doesn’t want to fight in London.

Leon Edwards has been calling for a bout with Woodley, but he probably won’t get it in March 2020. During a live chat with fans on social media, Woodley said the UFC wants him to fight at UFC London but he has no interest.

MMA World captured footage of the live stream, which you can see around the 0:13-mark.

“I’m starving to get the strap and watching all this press conference sh*t is so corny and so tacky man,” Tyron Woodley said. “They’re making the belt look dumb so I gotta get back in there. Everybody thinks it’s something until they get in that pocket. They complain and they wanted me to be a champion in a different way, but I was a champion my way. Now you guys understand that it’s different. It’s different when you’re in the pocket. So much demand, so much sh*t you gotta do.”

For Woodley, the opponent isn’t the holdup. He simply wants to fight in the United States.

“I’m ready to fight soon, man,” Tyron Woodley continued. “They want me to fight in London. F*ck that, I’m not going all the way to London to fight. I’m the five-time world champion, I’m gonna fight f*cking here. January 18th, January 25th, February 8th, I wanna fight in the States. I don’t wanna go out of the country and fight. When I go out of the country I wanna be on vacation.”

Do you think Tyron Woodley is in the right for not accepting a UFC London bout, or is he missing out on an opportunity?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/9/2019.