Pros react after Alexander Flores defeats Matt Mitrione at Triller Triad Combat event

Tonight’s Triller Triad Combat event was co-headlined by a heavyweight contest featuring Matt Mitrione squaring off with Alexander Flores.

Mitrione (13-9 MMA) was looking to snap a four-fight losing skid at Globe Life Field on Saturday. The former UFC and Bellator fighter had last competed back in July, where he suffered a TKO loss to Tyrell Fortune.

Meanwhile, Alexander Flores (18-3-1 Boxing) was returning to action for the first time in twelve months this evening. The heavyweight veteran had suffered a first round knockout loss to Luis Ortiz in his most previous effort.

Tonight’s Triller Triad Combat co-main event proved to be a solid back and forth affair. Matt Mitrione utilized the clinch on frequent occasion but also found success while blitzing his opponent with flurries of punches. In round two, the former MMA fighter was able to drop Flores with an uppercut (see that here). However, the boxer was able to find his groove in the later rounds and went on to outwork Mitrione for the final few minutes.

Official Triller Triad Combat Result: Alexander Flores def. Matt Mitrione by unanimous decision (68-64, 67-65, 68-64)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Mitrione vs Flores’ below:

Mittrione is making a mistake of trying to just box #triadcombat @FiteTV use your @ufc #triller — Eric Albarracin (@CPTdasAmericas) November 28, 2021

It was Rampage who first called him Meat Head. Nice to see these things come full circle #TriadCombat — Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) November 28, 2021

One more spinning back fist Matt . @triller @PBConFOX — Eric Albarracin (@CPTdasAmericas) November 28, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Alexander Flores defeating Matt Mitrione:

Everyone keeps saying “Best boxer in MMA”. Tf go box then . Multiple martial arts is what makes MMA 🐐-ed! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 28, 2021

Team @Boxing got one . Good job Flores but @ufc @mattmitrione won this won . #triadcombat @FiteTV

Get ready for the mAin event . Plus I think Briggs gonna be a sore loser and brawl with @Rampage4real @triller . @fatjoe don’t know sh*t about #mma @RyanKavanaugh — Eric Albarracin (@CPTdasAmericas) November 28, 2021

