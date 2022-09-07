Tony Ferguson still believes he will fight Khabib Nurmagomedov: “I am the one to get him out of retirement”

UFC welterweight Tony Ferguson believes he will one day share the octagon with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

‘The Eagle’ has been out of the cage since his fight with Justin Gaethje in October 2020. After securing a second-round submission, Nurmagomedov retired in the post-fight interview. The Russian later explained that his mother pleaded with him to retire.

With the lightweight’s announcement, fans had to watch a dream fight go down the drain. For years, fans and pundits had hoped to see a showdown between Nurmagomedov and ‘El Cucuy’.

The two lightweight stars were scheduled to fight on five occasions, but each time it was canceled. The cancelations, combined with Nurmagomedov’s retirement, led many to believe the matchup was cursed. However, Ferguson doesn’t see it that way.

Tony Ferguson discussed a possible fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 279 media day. The former interim lightweight champion opined that his longtime foe isn’t really retired. But, if he is, Ferguson is confident he can get Nurmagomedov out of retirement.

Beyond the fight itself, the 38-year-old also gave an update on The Ultimate Fighter. Ferguson has previously pleaded with the UFC to put himself, and Nurmagomedov on the show. According to the former, fans are just waiting on ‘The Eagle’ for it to happen.

“I am the one to get him out of retirement. That dude’s not retired. When it comes down to it, when you lose somebody, you have to take some time off, you have to think and you have to do whatever you have to do but his father had said the fight to make was myself and Khabib. Before he passed away, he did say that and Khabib has that in his mindset.” (h/t MMAFighting)

Tony Ferguson continued, “We got the greenlight. We’re waiting on Khabib’s fat ass. I actually called him Khabib. Did you guys hear that s***? We’re waiting on ‘Fathead’s fat ass and I’m going to be real with you, we got the greenlight from the brass, went and talked to them… He’s the one that’s scared. Whether it’s a fight or not, we’ll go and coach and I’m sure we’ll make it entertaining.”

He concluded, “He’ll break before the fighters around that team and I’ve still got some good material that I haven’t used yet so I’m just waiting for that thing.”

