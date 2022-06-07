Dana White expresses interest in Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson coaching The Ultimate Fighter: “I’ll consider it”

UFC president Dana White is interested in Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson coaching a season of The Ultimate Fighter.

The two men were famously booked to fight on five different occasions. Despite that, they never fought. Their five fights were canceled for everything from botched weight cuts to torn ACLs due to tripping over television wires.

Any sort of fight between the two is now completely dead. Tony Ferguson has struggled in his recent outings, having lost his last four fights. Khabib Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, retired in 2020 following a win over Justin Gaethje.

Despite a fight being off the table, the two still want to compete against each other. Last month, Ferguson suggested coaching The Ultimate Fighter against Nurmagomedov. The current season is being coached by Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes.

For his part, Nurmagomedov also seemed interested. The Russian has also confirmed that he’d be interested in coaching a future season of the show against ‘El Cucuy’.

Dana White has now discussed the idea of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson coaching The Ultimate Fighter. On The Spinnin Backfist MMA Show, the UFC president confirmed that he’d be interested in the concept. However, White has his own reason for wanting the season.

“Do you like the idea? So you’re telling me, you guys as fans, media, whatever it might be, like the idea of two guys possibly coaching that wouldn’t fight each other? I’ll consider it. Congratulations. Okay, I will absolutely entertain that idea… Hopefully, they’ll get pissed off enough at each other that they actually want to fight and I can make them fight. I’m in. You sold me.”

