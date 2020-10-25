Tony Ferguson reacts after Khabib Nurmagomedov sleeps Justin Gaethje at UFC 254

Former interim lightweight title holder Tony Ferguson was clearly watching today’s UFC 254 headliner between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

Ferguson of course has a history with both men. ‘El Cucuy’ has been scheduled to fight ‘The Eagle’ on multiple occasions, however none of those proposed contests have come to fruition. After Nurmagomedov was forced to withdraw from his most recent scheduled contest with Ferguson at UFC 249, Tony wound up accepting a fight with Justin Gaethje for the promotions interim lightweight title.

That decision proved costly for Tony Ferguson, as ‘The Highlight’ ended up dominating the fight on route to a fifth round TKO victory. With the win, Justin Gaethje earned the right to square off with Khabib Nurmagomedov today on Yas Island.

Tonight’s UFC 254 main event proved to be a rather one sided contest. Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA) was able to utilize a frantic pace to overwhelm Justing Gaethje (22-3 MMA) before ultimately finishing the fight in round two with a submission.

Official UFC 254 Result: Khabib Nurmagomedov def. Justin Gaethje via submission (triangle choke) in Round 2

Immediately following his impressive performance, ‘The Eagle’ shocked the mixed martial arts world by announcing his retirement from the sport.

Check out how Tony Ferguson reacted to Khabib defeating Gaethje, as well as Nurmagomedov’s retirement announcement below:

“What💪A🎓Week.” Learned Lots. Viewing Party Sesh A Success, Thx Crew Who Attended. SideNote:Great Business Week. Kinda Made Me Feel Like A’Bit’A Impromptu🎶Snapjitsu™️ Enjoy Fam -Champ ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # hashTag NoMoarFathead Later Dood, Duecez. Here’s To Tiramisu🍮Tuesdayze 🍃 pic.twitter.com/VZMtVFbYsj — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) October 25, 2020

Ferguson is currently in talks to fight former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler this December. However, nothing has been made official by the promotion.

What do you think of the comments made by Tony Ferguson following today’s UFC 254 main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 24, 2020