Conor McGregor issues scathing response to challenge from Justin Gaethje

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has issued a scathing response to the recent challenge he received from Justin Gaethje.

Gaethje (22-3 MMA) of course squared off with Khabib Nurmagomedov in the headliner of today’s UFC 254 pay-per-view event in Abu Dhabi.

Unfortunately for ‘The Highlight’, he was unable to dethrone the promotions reigning and undefeated lightweight world champion and ultimately fell victim to a second round submission.

Despite the setback, which snapped his four fight win streak, Gaethje appeared to be in good spirits following UFC 254. During a post-fight interview, ‘The Highlight’ even went out of his way to issue a challenge to Conor McGregor.

Although McGregor is currently in talks to rematch Dustin Poirier, the now former interim lightweight title holder in Justin Gaethje attempted to persuade the Irish star to “bounce out” of the contest.

“So if McGregor wants to bounce out and get the belt then I’m right there.” Gaethje said.

That suggestion did not sit well with Conor McGregor, who proceeded to unload on Gaethje for the idea as well as his performance against Khabib.

Dustin KO’d you, as well as your wrestling/grappling and overall fear of the central positions being truly embarrassing tonight, Justin. https://t.co/SH1Ywne5n8 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 25, 2020

“Dustin KO’d you, as well as your wrestling/grappling and overall fear of the central positions being truly embarrassing tonight, Justin.” – McGregor wrote.

Justin Gaethje had suffered a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in April of 2018, but had since gone on to score four straight stoppage victories before today’s contest with Khabib.

Despite Gaethje’s recent success, McGregor feels that Poirier poses a bigger threat and thus is the better fight to move forward with.

Prior to ripping ‘The Highlight’, Conor McGregor had sent a rather classy message to his bitter rival in Khabib Nurmagomedov following UFC 254.

Good performance @TeamKhabib.

I will carry on.

Respect and condolences on your father again also. To you and family.

Yours sincerely, The McGregors. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2020

“Good performance Khabib Nurmagomedov. I will carry on. Respect and condolences on your father again also. To you and family. Yours sincerely, The McGregor’s.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 24, 2020