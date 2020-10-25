Nate Diaz unloads on Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje following UFC 254

Nate Diaz has unloaded on the top of the UFC’s lightweight division.

Following Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC 254 win over Justin Gaethje to defend his lightweight title, ’The Eagle’ announced his retirement from the sport. Immediately, many wondered what fight would be booked for the vacant belt.

While Nate Diaz does not appear in line for a title shot at this point, he is certainly not impressed by Khabib’s latest victims in Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje.

The Stockton slugger slammed the aforementioned title challengers in his latest post on Twitter.

None of these guys know jiu jitsu Poirier

Gaethje

McGregor

I ain’t eating this shit up like yallllll 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 25, 2020

“None of these guys know jiu jitsu Poirier Gaethje McGregor I ain’t eating this shit up like yalllllll,” Diaz wrote.

Nate Diaz has never shied away from speaking his mind on social media and he did that here. He has had a rivalry with Conor McGregor for years now and has taken shots at Dustin Poirier. So, it shouldn’t be a surprise he is mentioning their names but this call out of Gaethje is a new one.

Diaz last fought back in the main event of UFC 244, where he suffered a TKO doctor stoppage loss to Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title. It was a quick turnaround for the Stockton native after returning at UFC 241 to beat Anthony Pettis by decision. That bout with ‘Showtime’ was his first fight after three years away from the sport.

Nate Diaz has been linked to the rematch with Jorge Masvidal, however, talks have been quiet on that front. So, perhaps he is looking at fighting one of the lightweights he called out in his next bout.

Many have already speculated that Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier’s rematch on Jan. 23 will be for the vacant lightweight belt. If that is the case and the promotion books Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chandler, perhaps Diaz vs. Gaethje makes sense especially out of this callout. However, you truly never know when the Diaz brothers will fight again.

What do you make of Nate Diaz blasting Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje following UFC 254? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!