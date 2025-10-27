Denis Puric promises early finish against Takeru: “It’s not going past the second”

Age means nothing when confidence runs this deep. Denis Puric sees his upcoming clash with Japanese striking icon Takeru Segawa as a chance to prove the doubters wrong.

The 40-year-old Bosnian-Canadian brawler collides with the #2-ranked contender in flyweight kickboxing action at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena at Tokyo, Japan. Puric has spent months campaigning for high-profile matchups, and this fight against a three-division K-1 Champion represents exactly what he’s been chasing.

His journey through ONE Championship reads like a greatest hits collection of wars. Puric knocked out rising star Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in the second round and survived three grueling rounds with Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a fight that showcased his iron will. He also dropped Jacob Smith twice on his way to a unanimous decision victory.

But the path hasn’t always been smooth. Following his war with Rodtang, Puric hit turbulence with a no contest against Elias Mahmoudi and a stoppage loss to Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi. Those setbacks forced him to reassess his approach entirely.

“I was not considering the fact that I’m 40 years old. So, I kind of had a wake-up call with the last fight, and I’m just like, ‘I’m just gonna take my time, man,'” he said.

“I’m gonna pull it back, recover, focus on the gym, and stop rushing into fights.”

Denis Puric explains tactical shift to kickboxing

Denis Puric recognized that his body needed a different path forward. The decision to focus exclusively on kickboxing rather than Muay Thai came from both practical wisdom and strategic thinking.

ONE Championship’s Muay Thai rule set features 4-ounce gloves, elbows, and extensive clinch work. Kickboxing eliminates those brutal elements while adding heavier gloves and limiting clinching. For a 40-year-old fighter looking to extend his career, the math made sense.

“I think I should focus more on kickboxing than Muay Thai. These guys [in Muay Thai] are young lions, they’re half my age,” Puric said.

“I think with kickboxing, I could still hang with the best of them. So, I’m gonna let these young lions take over the Muay Thai world, and I’m gonna try to get that kickboxing title.”