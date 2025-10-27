Islam Makhachev questions Paddy Pimblett’s UFC resume: ‘Nobody’s checked him’

Islam Makhachev has scoffed at the possibility of Paddy Pimblett getting the next crack at the UFC Lightweight Championship.

Much has been made over who will challenge Ilia Topuria for the 155-pound gold. Justin Gaethje has pounded the table for a title fight against “El Matador.” Pimblett’s name has also surfaced given his bad blood with Topuria.

During an interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Makhachev made it clear that he doesn’t believe “The Baddy” has done enough to earn a UFC title opportunity (via MMAJunkie).

“Maybe Arman, maybe (Justin) Gaethje, but not Paddy for sure,” Makhachev said. “Paddy beat who? Tony Ferguson? Who else? Michael Chandler? Everybody beats Chandler. He can do some things, but I don’t see a big chance. Honestly, it’s not a big challenge for Topuria. Arman, it’s a really big deal. If he beats Arman – he’s got good skills striking, wrestling, grappling … he’s a good fight. But Paddy? Nobody’s checked Paddy before.”

Pimblett last competed on the UFC 314 card back in April. He turned in perhaps the best performance of his pro MMA career, scoring a third-round TKO finish over Michael Chandler in a one-sided affair. The victory extended Pimblett’s winning streak to nine. He is 7-0 under the UFC banner.

Makhachev has expressed interest in a super fight with Topuria now that “El Matador” has won gold in a second weight class. Still, Makhachev has a significant task in front of him. He will be challenging Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC Welterweight Championship. The title fight will take place at UFC 322 on Nov. 15.

As for Topuria, he’s been rumored for UFC’s debut on Paramount, but that hasn’t been confirmed at this time. Topuria last competed back in June when he knocked out Charles Oliveira to capture the UFC Lightweight Championship.

