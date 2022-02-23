Chael Sonnen calls upon fight fans to rally behind Beneil Dariush and get him another UFC main event slot: “It’s not a skill that Benny has”

Chael Sonnen is taking to his social media platform to encourage fight fans to rally behind Beneil Dariush to get another UFC main even slot once he’s recovered from his injury.

Beneil Dariush (21-4 MMA) was scheduled to fight Islam Makhachev (21-1 MMA) at UFC Vegas this coming weekend, Saturday February 26th. However, due to an injury sustained while training, Dariush had to pull out of the fight.

As they say, the show must go on, so Dariush was replaced by Bobby Green (29-12 MMA). ‘King’ will get his opportunity to fight Islam Makhachev at the UFC Vegas 49 main event this Saturday.

Chael is pushing for UFC fans to call for another main event slot for Beneil Dariush upon his return from injury commenting on ‘Bad Guy Inc’, via YouTube:

“Beneil had to get to that spot, had to fight for that spot. Took four years and he had to beat seven people, maybe even eight.

To get back to that spot, is he going to have to repeat history, is he going to have to go another four years and beat another seven or eight fighters? Or can he just speak up and take a spot.

It’s power, it’s not a skill that Beneil has. It is a power that we have, we the audience does decide who fights last. And we the audience does decide what’s on the line. Beneil has never asked anybody for anything, Beneil is not asking for anything now.

Chael Sonnen continued, voicing his support for Beneil:

I’m asking you on behalf of Beneil. He put in the work, he put in the sacrifice, he was where he was supposed to be, doing what he was supposed to be doing, with who he was supposed to be doing it with. Now we gotta defend him. We gotta keep that spot.

I do not hate the story that the winner of Islam vs Bobby goes on to fight the world champion. I equally don’t have the story that whoever comes up with the silver medal stays in the main card event and takes on the guy that was originally planning to be there, named Beneil Dariush.”

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen that UFC fans need to get behind Beneil Dariush and ensure he gets another main event slot when he’s able to return to the Octagon? Who do you predict will be victorious this weekend, Islam or Bobby? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!