The Korean Zombie fires back at Alexander Volkanovski

UFC featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski and top contender Chan Sung Jung—better known as the Korean Zombie—have been going back and forth over the last few weeks, and that trend doesn’t seem like it’s over yet.

The pair’s exchange began when the Korean Zombie suggested he could finish Volkanovski quickly, just like he did Renato Moicano and Frankie Edgar in 2019.

“For each and every fight, I’m improving,” the Zombie told MMA Junkie recently. “And if I were to prepare to fight against Volkanovski, I will again improve. The two fights that I actually had a game plan, Renato Moicano and Frankie Edgar, were finished in the first round. That fact isn’t going to change just because I’m facing a champion. To add on, I’ve had more experience as the main event than he did.”

Speaking to BJPENN.com, Volkanovski responded to this prediction from the Korean Zombie, assuring that he would not be that easy to beat.

“Matchup-wise, you come rushing at me like [you did against Edgar], you come swinging at me like that, I ain’t gonna be there or I’m going to put one right on your chin,” Volkanovski said of the Korean Zombie. “You come at me with them arms down like that, swinging from the f**king hip like that, I’ll be putting you to sleep. I don’t mean this in a bad way. They’re all obviously going to think they can beat me. Good on ’em. They should think that. They have to believe in themselves, but it ain’t gonna be that easy. Let me tell you that.”

The most recent volley in this war of words came from the Korean’s side. He offered a quick retort to Volkanovski’s interview with BJPENN.com on Instagram.

“Afraid you’re going to get ko’d by the zombie mate?” – The Korean Zombie on Instagram.

