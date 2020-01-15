Jack Hermansson calls out Kelvin Gastelum

Top-ranked UFC middleweight contender Jack Hermansson is itching for his next fight, and now he’s taken to social media to call out Kelvin Gastelum.

Hermansson has been connected to a matchup against Darren Till, but UFC president Dana White recently said in an interview that Till will likely be booked against another top contender instead. That leaves Hermansson without a dance partner, and so it makes sense that he’s calling out Gastelum, who is also looking for his next opponent.

Here’s what Hermansson wrote today on his Twitter.

Ok guys, I'm ready to get to get back to business! @KelvinGastelum how is your schedule looking buddy? Let's give the fans a fun one! — jack hermansson (@jackthejokermma) January 15, 2020

“Ok guys, I’m ready to get to get back to business! @KelvinGastelum how is your schedule looking buddy? Let’s give the fans a fun one!”

Hermansson (20-5) is coming off of a surprising TKO loss to Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC Copenhagen. Prior to that, Hermansson defeated Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in the main event of UFC Sunrise in a victory that pushed him into the elite of the UFC middleweight division. He also holds notable victories in the UFC over David Branch, Gerald Meerschaert and Thales Leites.

Gastelum (15-5, 1 NC) had a rough 2019. He lost his chance at fighting for the UFC middleweight title when Robert Whittaker suffered a hernia at the last minute before their fight at UFC 234. Gastelum then got a shot at the vacant title against Israel Adesanya at UFC 236 but lost a decision in one of the best fights of the year. He then lost a split decision to Till at UFC 244 to end what was a rough year.

Despite Hermansson and Gastelum both coming off of losses, they are both ranked in the top-10 at 185lbs and with a couple more wins both men could jump back into title contention in the UFC middleweight division. With both men needing an opponent, this matchup makes a lot of sense.

Would you be interested in a middleweight fight between contenders Jack Hermansson and Kelvin Gastelum?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/15/2020.