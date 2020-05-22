Stipe Miocic fires back at Cormier, other haters: “Stop crying”

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has a message for Daniel Cormier and his other critics: quit it with the complaints.

The world is currently waiting for a tie-breaking trilogy fight between Miocic and the former champion, Cormier. The pair have fought twice previously, with Cormier winning the first fight by first-round knockout, and Miocic reclaiming the title with a fourth-round TKO in the rematch. Ever since, there’s been a desire to see them settle their score. Cormier has also made it clear that the trilogy fight will be the last fight of his career.

Unfortunately, Miocic, who moonlights as a firefighter, has his hands full with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He’s also expressed reluctance to commit to a fight when most gyms are still currently closed.

The champ’s reluctance to rush back into a fight with Cormier has led to some criticism. He feels that criticism is unwarranted.

“I don’t know what people want from me really,” Miocic told MMA Fighting. “Everyone’s like ‘he’s holding the division’ and I’m like how am I holding up the division? Other guys are saying ‘we can train.’ Well, good for you. You live in a different state, you have different regulations.

“My coach, no joke, shut his gym down. He wasn’t taking any dudes, no one’s paying anything cause it’s not fair to everyone. They had a bunch of stuff outside the gym and a couple people, like five or six people were working out together, they were even six feet apart and someone saw that and reported it and he got cited by the CDC. That’s how strict they are. So everyone can just shut up cause they’re idiots.”

Miocic continued, sending a firm message to his growing hoard of naysayers—and Cormier, who has been attempting to lure him back to the cage.

“I don’t care. I really don’t care what his opinion is. Never did,” Miocic said about Cormier. “Honestly, he says one thing and then contradicts himself all the time.

“Apparently I’m not a champ,” Miocic added. “He just calls his own shots. Whatever. Everyone else is talking. Saying vacate or defend. Whatever, I can’t make everybody happy or anybody happy. I don’t care at this point. Stop crying.”

