Coach John Hackleman reveals formula for Glover Teixeira’s recent resurgence

Glover Teixeira’s coach John Hackleman has revealed the formula behind the veteran’s recent light heavyweight resurgence.

The Brazilian is currently riding a four-fight win streak, with his impressive showing against Anthony Smith serving as a warning to the rest of the division that he could still be a title contender at 205 pounds.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, the aforementioned Hackleman spoke about the Smith win as well as what Teixeira has done to improve his game.

“He has so many natural attributes and he has such a hard work ethic,” Hackleman said of Teixeira. “So in conditioning – he has our ‘Pit’ conditioning program and that’s kinda well known, Joe Rogan’s talked about it, a lot of people talk about it. But with that said, some guys seem to take it to an extreme like Court McGee. Sometimes they train a little too hard that when it comes to fight time, that training has been left in the gym or they don’t have as much for the cage.

“Now, Glover trains as hard, he does the old ‘Pit’ training, but now he’s also doing some of that, I think it’s called PI, the UFC guys do so. They send him workouts to combine with ours, it seems to work like a charm because he tends to push a little too hard. But now with these PI guys, they’ve kind of kept him in check and give him different workouts for his other days and they’re shorter and more efficient than mine.”

“He’s a genius when it comes to working out and training,” Hackleman concluded, praising Teixeira. “So he’s taken those two and, on his own, created his own hybrid system of training. He’s taken the ‘Pit’ old school training, this PI training, put them together and you saw the results. That was the result of his conditioning.”

Do you think Glover Teixeira has another title run in him?