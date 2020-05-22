Deiveson Figueiredo, Joseph Benavidez to rematch for vacant flyweight title

Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez are expected to rematch for the vacant UFC flyweight title this July, according to a report from MMA Junkie.

Figueiredo and Benavidez first met in late February, shortly after Henry Cejudo was stripped of the UFC flyweight title after moving up to bantamweight. The objective of the matchup was to crown a new ruler of the division.

Unfortunately, a Figueiredo weigh-in miss threw a wrench in the plan.

When the Brazilian missed weight for the fight, he became ineligible to win the title, even in victory. So, when he knocked Benavidez out in the second round, it meant the title remained vacant.

The bout also featured an extra layer of controversy, as some onlookers felt an inadvertent clash of heads lead to the win for Figueiredo.

Suffice it to say the grounds for a rematch are there.

According to MMA Junkie’s report, which cites a person with knowledge of the situation, the pair will run it back on July 18. Ideally, the rematch will produce the new UFC flyweight king.

This has been the expectation for some time, as UFC President Dana White teased a Benavidez vs. Figueiredo rematch after their first fight failed to produce a new champ.

Prior to his loss to Figueiredo, Benavidez was on a three-fight win-streak over Alex Perez, Dustin Ortiz and Jussier Formiga. Figueiredo, on the other hand, is now on a three-fight streak with wins over Alexandre Pantoja, Tim Elliott and Benavidez.

The July 18 card does not yet have a location, but it could wind up on Dana White’s Fight Island or at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Who do you think will win this planned rematch between Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez?