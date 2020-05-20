Daniel Cormier suggests solution to get Stipe Miocic back to training for rematch

Daniel Cormier is eager to close out his career with a tie-breaking trilogy fight with reigning UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Unfortunately for Cormier, Miocic is in no rush when it comes to his next fight. The champ also works as a firefighter, and is busy with his duties as a first-responder during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. His gym is also closed, which means committing to a full fight camp is not currently possible.

Cormier is hoping to speed things along by at least getting Miocic back to training.

Speaking on Twitter, Cormier addressed Miocic, announcing that he’s spoken to a representative from Zebra Mats, a company that manufactures training equipment. Cormier claimed he could help Miocic get his hands on some equipment so he can begin training, even with his gym closed.

Hey champ @stipemiocic I just got a message from Kyle from Zebra Mats he wanted to tell you this. “Tell Stipe I can get him mats and a cage wall in 5 days. Sign the bout agreement and give me a credit card number” @kyle_r_fisher @ZebraMats — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 18, 2020

Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic have gone 1-1 across two previous fights. Cormier won the pair’s first bout, in 2018, by first-round knockout, claiming the heavyweight title for himself. Miocic then swiped the title back from Cormier in their 2019 rematch, surviving some early adversity to win via fourth-round TKO. Fans have been clamoring to see the pair settle their score ever since. Cormier has stated that this trilogy fight will be the last fight of his career.