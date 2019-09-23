Stephen Thompson says Jorge Masvidal’s comeback is ‘inspirational’

Stephen Thompson is taking inspiration from Jorge Masvidal.

Back in Nov. 2017, Thompson and Masvidal did battle inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. “Wonderboy” defeated “Gamebred” via unanimous decision. Few could’ve predicted that two years later, Masvidal would return to the same building to headline in one of the most highly-anticipated welterweight bouts in recent memory against Nate Diaz.

Thompson appeared on SiriusXM’s The Luke Thomas Show recently. During his appearance, “Wonderboy” admitted that Masvidal’s comeback is inspiring for him.

“Watching Masvidal and seeing what has been happening to him recently is kinda inspirational for me,” Stephen Thompson said. “Yes I beat him my last fight at Madison Square Garden, and it’s kinda inspirational cause I lost my last two fights. So knowing and seeing Masvidal lose and then come back after two wins, and now look at him. I mean he’s one of the most popular guys in the UFC right now over two knockouts over Darren Till and Ben Askren. That could be me this year.”

Thompson went on to say that he’s enjoying the ride that Masvidal is on.

“To me that’s kinda inspirational,” Stephen Thompson continued. “Like I can do this. That kinda gives me confidence as well. Even though I’ve lost twice, I can be back and be back right where I was before in no time. Over two fights. So man my hat goes off to Masvidal for sure. I’m actually dumb happy for the guy.”

Do you think Stephen Thompson will be able to find his way back to the UFC welterweight title picture?

