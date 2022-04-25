Charles Oliveira says Justin Gaethje is “coming up with a lot of bulls**t” ahead of UFC 274 title fight

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has taken a shot at Justin Gaethje ahead of their battle at UFC 274 next month.

For months now we’ve known that Charles Oliveira will be defending his 155-pound title against Justin Gaethje in his next outing. While the UFC 274 card as a whole hasn’t quite captured the imagination of the masses, this is certainly the kind of main event you want to really get fans interested – especially when you take a look at how explosive both men can be.

Alas, while the build-up has been fairly amicable thus far, “Do Bronx” recently suggested in an interview with Olhar da Luta that “The Highlight” is trying to get into his head.

“Justin Gaethje is coming up with a lot of bullsh*t,” said Oliveira(transcription via MMA Clips Brazil). “I think that’s what he’s trying to do, to win the mind game. But that makes no difference to me. I learned that we have two ears to listen but we also have to let it out… If he thinks he can beat me in a standing fight, he can try to knock me out. If he thinks he’s a better wrestler than me, he can take me down too.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Whether he’s trying to use mind games or not, all that matters is that he shows up prepared on May 7.

Who is the favourite heading into this contest – Charles Oliveira or Justin Gaethje?