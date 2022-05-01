Marlon Vera guarantees finish if he faces Jose Aldo again: “I would love to kick his ass”

Marlon Vera is riding high after his sensational performance against Rob Font at UFC Vegas 53.

“Chito” Vera and Font collided inside the UFC Apex for the event’s headliner. Font looked smooth in the early going but Vera was simply figuring out what he was dealing with. It didn’t take long for Vera to find his groove and he had Font hurting throughout the fight.

Ultimately, “Chito” scored the unanimous decision victory.

During the post-fight press conference, Marlon Vera said that he thinks it’s always a learning experience whenever he’s inside the Octagon (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“Every time you get in there, you learn the job. So I feel confident with the skills we showed today. I feel like I’m getting better. I’ll be back in the gym next week and we’ll go from there.”

With the victory over Font, “Chito” has now improved his winning streak to three. He hasn’t lost a bout since facing Jose Aldo back in late 2020. Vera lost the fight via unanimous decision.

Vera told reporters that if he gets a rematch with the future UFC Hall of Famer, he’ll stop him.

“I would love to fight Aldo again, especially in a five-rounder – just because he declined a five-rounder when he fought in (2020), December. I would love to kick his ass. If we get matched, I will finish him. I can guarantee you that.”

Aldo’s last bout was actually against Rob Font. The former featherweight king won the fight via unanimous decision. Aldo himself is riding a three-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s beaten Vera, Pedro Munhoz, and Font.

Vera is likely to find himself in the top five UFC bantamweight rankings once they are updated. Jose Aldo holds the number three spot.