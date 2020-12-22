Shana Dobson reacts after officially pulling off biggest UFC upset of 2020

UFC women’s flyweight Shana Dobson reacted after officially pulling off the biggest betting upset in the Octagon during 2020.

Back in August, Dobson pulled off the upset in UFC history according to the odds when she defeated top prospect Mariya Agapova via second-round TKO at UFC Vegas 7. While upsets such as Matt Serra beating Georges St. Pierre or Holly Holm defeating Ronda Rousey might be bigger upsets due to their name value, the +1150 underdog odds on Dobson made her the biggest underdog winner ever in the UFC, and one of the biggest ever all-time in MMA.

With the UFC calendar in 2020 finished, Dobson can now add another interesting footnote to her resume, as we can officially conclude that Dobson scored the biggest upset of the year in 2020. According to MMAOddsbreaker.com, Dobson’s +1150 betting line meant she was the biggest underdog winner of 2020, with Agapova at -1900 being the biggest loser.

After hearing she pulled off the year’s biggest upset win, Dobson took to Twitter to react to the good news that was shared with her by Elevation Fight Team coach Sean Madden.

Let’s keep makin em mad Coach! pic.twitter.com/60EHXUno41 — Danger Dobson (@shana_dobson) December 22, 2020

Dobson (4-4) improved to 2-3 overall in the UFC when she defeated Agapova, a win that snapped a three-fight losing streak. The 31-year-old American makes her return to the Octagon in February when she takes on UFC newcomer Casey O’Neill on a Fight Night card.

One interesting note about the 2020’s top-10 biggest upsets list is that two women’s flyweight fighters pulled off the two biggest underdog wins this past year. Dobson was of course at the top of the list, but right behind her was veteran Roxanne Modafferi, who cashed as a +650 underdog when she defeated -1000 favorite Maycee Barber at UFC 246.

