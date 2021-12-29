Bob Arum shares two potential opponents and locations for Tyson Fury’s next fight

Bob Arum, the promoter for Tyson Fury, has shared two potential opponents for his clients next fight.

With Anthony Joshua set to rematch Oleksandr Usyk, it was ruled Dillian Whyte was the mandatory challenger for Fury. However, Whyte has been asking for too much money and now the WBC has ruled the Brit can face someone in a non-title fight next. Now, according to Arum, Andy Ruiz Jr. is one of the two names being floated around.

“Dillian Whyte could have that fight. We would do that fight,” Arum said about Fury’s next fight to iFL TV (via TalkSport). “But they’re – in our view – very greedy with what they’re asking… We’ve offered them a big, good deal. A purse deal far more than they’ve ever gotten in any fight, and that hasn’t moved them. We’ve talked to the head of the WBC – Mauricio Sulaiman. And he said, ‘Look, it breaks my heart, but go find another opponent, fight without the WBC title, we’re not gonna take it away from you, and go about your business.’

“Dillian Whyte really should come to the table and make the deal to fight Tyson Fury,” Arum continued. “But that’s not likely to happen, so they’re gonna play out the arbitration and Frank Warren and I are looking for another opponent to do Fury’s fight in Manchester or Las Vegas. Andy Ruiz Jr. is a possibility. Robert Helenius – big, Finnish kid who can really fight. Those are the two principle guys.”

Ruiz Jr., of course, is best known for his shocking KO win over Joshua back in 2019 to become the heavyweight champ. Helenius, meanwhile, is 31-3 and on a three-fight winning streak. Regardless, it appears Fury’s next fight will not be against Whyte as he waits to see who wins the Usyk-Joshua rematch.

Who would you like to see Tyson Fury box next?