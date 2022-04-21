Michael Bisping shoots down Jake Paul contract confirmation, tells him to fight Anderson Silva: “I wouldn’t give you the steam off of my piss”

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is seemingly done playing with Jake Paul.

Over the last week, the two combat sports stars have been going back and forth on Twitter. After ‘The Problem Child’ said that he was looking to fight Bisping in the future, The Brit began going at him on Twitter. Thus sparking the feud between the two.

Paul challenged Bisping to get licensed and that they can fight. Following this, ‘The Count’ received confirmation from multiple commissions that they would sanction him, despite having one eye. The 43-year-old has even posted videos to social media of officials confirming that they will license him versus Paul.

Following this, the YouTuber-turned-boxer then challenged Bisping to prove he’s not under UFC contract. The former middleweight champion retired in 2018 as a member of the promotion’s active roster. The UFC normally doesn’t allow fighters under contract to compete in boxing, although they did allow Ben Askren to box Paul in 2021.

Michael Bisping has now taken to Twitter to shoot down Jake Paul’s request to prove he’s not under contract. The former champion noted how every time he accepts a challenge, another one springs up. He then told Paul to fight Anderson Silva, a fight that Bisping alleges has been offered to the 25-year-old.

Jake The Pretender Paul @jakepaul first it was fight me, then was show me you can get licensed and now it’s show me you’re not under contract. Mate I wouldn’t give you the steam off my piss.Just accept the Anderson Silva fight which I KNOW for a fact has been offered. Jake??? https://t.co/64jUEqvhTk — michael (@bisping) April 20, 2022

While it appeared that Michael Bisping and Jake Paul have been getting closer to fighting, this likely signals an end to those talks.

What do you think about Michael Bisping’s comments? Do you want to see him fight Jake Paul?