Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov takes aim at Dana White following split draw in UFC 282 main event

Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov sent UFC president Dana White a demanding message following the controversial split draw between his fighter Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Błachowicz at UFC 282.

Kadyrov didn’t hold back towards White in a social media post on Sunday. He referred to the decision as “dirty” and blamed “politics” for Ankalaev not being awarded the light heavyweight title.

“Dana White, what happened to you?” Kadyrov wrote to his approximately 3 million followers on Telegram. “You were a normal, principled man, and today you took the championship belt out of the ring without handing it to the clear winner. Or has politics entered the UFC ring and requires you to referee dirty? It’s a sport, Dana. Be honest.”

The statement was aimed at the UFC 282 main event, which occurred on Saturday past at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Błachowicz endured a five-round battle for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title.

The bout was originally set to take the co-headlining slot of the night. However, with Jiri Prochazka suffering a shoulder injury and deciding to vacant the belt, Ankalaev and Blachowicz took centre stage.

The change of landscape in the division gave Ankalaev the opportunity to attain his first world title. For Błachowicz, he was looking to recapture the title after losing it to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267 in 2021.

Ankalaev, among several other fighters on the UFC roster, is associated with the Chechen dictator. Kadyrov has allegedly been behind human rights abuses, abductions, and killings. Also, as well as attacks on the local LGBTQ+ community.

The Russian first joined Karyrov’s Akmat MMA fight club in 2016. Kadyrov founded the mixed martial arts gym, which is why Ankalaev proudly represents Kadyrov each time he makes the walk to the cage.

Saturday night, Ankalaev controversially failed to become the first champion under Kadyrov. Now the dictator has demanded UFC take action and award which many believe is the deserved winner, Ankalaev.

Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov called out UFC President Dana White following the split draw in the UFC 282 main event. The result saw Kadyrov’s fighter (Ankalaev) denied a UFC title, which the dictator ironically blamed on “politics” before demanding UFC change the result pic.twitter.com/zN3LMvXgI7 — Karim Zidan (@ZidanSports) December 11, 2022

“Take an example from Mairbek Khasiev, (ACA league), who stops any [judging] in the league, any bias, demanding objectivity and not mixing sports with politics,” Kadyrov continued to write within his group.

“Hey, Dana White, were are you going? Save the face of the league, your own face. Admit your mistake, give the belt to the real winner, and apologize for this show. Save your league’s reputation.”

