Sean O’Malley admits Francis Ngannou is “big and terrifying” but doesn’t fancy his chances against Tyson Fury

UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley believes Tyson Fury would have enough to beat Francis Ngannou in a boxing match.

While many fans are excited about Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane at UFC 270, others are concerned about what the future holds for “The Predator” after this bout. It’s no secret that Ngannou and the UFC have had some disagreements over his contract and many believe that’s going to continue, regardless of whether or not the champion is able to retain his belt.

Sean O’Malley, who regularly gives his thoughts on the latest goings-on in the combat sports world, has given his opinion on what would happen if Ngannou transitioned over to boxing to face Tyson Fury – as has been heavily rumored.

“Ngannou vs. Fury potential boxing fight. If I’m being real, I’ve seen Ngannou throw [punches] like he doesn’t have a lot of boxing skills. If you see how he throws some of his punches, it’s not like a good one too. It’s not even close [to Fury’s level]. With that being said, he could still catch him. He’s got that much f***ing power. Ngannou’s probably got more power than Wilder I’d say… So if they’re in a boxing ring, Francis is so big and terrifying but Tyson Fury would probably piece him up,” he said.

Quotes via Sportskeeda

If it does happen, Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury would surely go down as one of the most ambitious crossover events in boxing history – right alongside Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor.

Do you think there’s a realistic chance of us seeing Francis Ngannou fight Tyson Fury inside the squared circle? If yes, could Ngannou genuinely have a chance at causing the upset? Let us know your thoughts on “The Predator” and where his combat future lies down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!