Holly Holm explains why she would prefer to have her next fight at bantamweight

UFC fighter Holly Holm has explained why she’d prefer to fight at bantamweight next instead of featherweight.

While she may be seen by many as a veteran in the sport, Holly Holm clearly still feels like she has a lot to prove. She’s won three of her last four fights, has competed for two titles and won one, and was pulled from a featherweight bout as recently as last October due to a knee injury.

Holm has complained in the past about people not wanting to fight her and now, during a recent interview with MMA Fighting, the 40-year-old has given her thoughts on Amanda Nunes’ immediate future and why it makes sense for her to compete at 135 instead of 145 right now.

“If [Nunes is] going to fight right away, is she going to go back for the rematch? That’s going to be at 135 [pounds] anyway,” Holm said. “What is the angle at 145? What would I really be going for?

“That’s why I want to focus on 135 — which, 135 is where I like to be anyway. That’s my weight class. Yes, I’ve fought at 145 because I’m open to both because I want to fight. But it makes more sense to me to fight at 135.”

“Doesn’t Kayla fight at 155? She’d have to even get down to 145,” Holm said. “You’ve got a big ‘45er [in Harrison] and ‘35ers that might want to come up maybe. There’s always that. I don’t know what they’re planning on doing with her coming over, if she’s coming over.

“I just feel like we’ll have to see how that plays out. If she really wants to come over and fight at ‘45, if that’s something she thinks she can do or not, I’m not sure.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

