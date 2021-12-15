Rose Namajunas can’t figure out why UFC won’t “get behind” Carla Esparza for a rematch: “Nothing really interests me other than Carla”

UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas can’t understand why the UFC won’t back Carla Esparza to get a title shot.

At UFC 268, Rose Namajunas was able to defeat Zhang Weili for the second time this year to successfully retain her UFC strawweight title. Carla Esparza, meanwhile, finished Yan Xiaonan in May to take her current win streak up to five.

Seven years ago, we actually saw Namajunas and Esparza compete for the right to become the inaugural UFC strawweight queen. On that night, Esparza secured a nice submission win to vault herself into the role of champion.

We’ve been waiting to see the rematch ever since Esparza’s big win and according to “Thug Rose”, the champ wants it too.

“It’s the only one that makes sense,” Namajunas told MMA Junkie. “I can fight anybody, but nothing really interests me other than Carla.”

“I think it’s probably maybe because she’s a wrestler or something (that they don’t want to give her the fight),” Namajunas said. “I don’t know. Maybe it’s hard for them to get behind her, but I don’t know what it is, really. I do think she was sitting out and waiting for the title shot and that wasn’t the best move, but honestly I think it just makes sense. Make it happen.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

The strawweight division is as stacked as it’s ever been and if there’s ever a time for the UFC to pull the trigger on a rematch like this, it’s now. New contenders are going to start emerging and Esparza has proven she’s ready – with Namajunas being desperate to get that win back.

