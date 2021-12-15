Tai Tuivasa explains decision to use ‘Barbie Girl’ as his UFC 269 walkout song

UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa has explained why he decided to use “Barbie Girl” by Aqua as his walkout song at UFC 269.

Last weekend, Tai Tuivasa continued his rise up through the ranks of the UFC’s heavyweight division with a nice knockout win over Augusto Sakai. It served as his fourth straight victory and confirmed what many fans already knew – “Bam Bam” is a genuine contender in this weight class.

One thing he’s known for aside from his actual fighting ability, though, is his personality. From drinking shoeys to his choice of walkout song, Tuivasa loves to entertain the fans.

After taking inspiration from Celine Dion and the Spice Girls in recent bouts, the Australian star turned to Aqua by using “Barbie Girl” as his entrance music in Las Vegas. In the post-fight press conference, Tuivasa had a pretty simple explanation for why he chose it.

“I’m a barbie girl. You know what I mean?”

“You can’t tell me you don’t love that song! Come on! Everyone! When that comes on, you know you’re boppin’. The crowd loved it, I loved it, and the rest is history.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

One of the best things a fighter can do to raise their profile in the mainstream media is to lean into their personality. Tai Tuivasa is someone who isn’t afraid to show the world who he really is and when you think about it, that’s a pretty admirable trait.

The 28-year-old is having fun out there and, in truth, he’s not wrong when he says the Aqua song is an absolute banger.

What do you think of Tai Tuivasa and how he carries himself both in and outside the Octagon? Is “Barbie Girl” as much of a tune as he’s making it out to be? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!