Ronda Rousey urged to avoid UFC comeback: ‘We’re talking about years off’

Ronda Rousey has stoked the flames regarding a potential UFC comeback, but one former fighter advises against it.

Rousey was a pioneer of women’s MMA, convincing Dana White to introduce the UFC women’s bantamweight division. “Rowdy” was the inaugural UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion. Her bouts were often quick and one-sided, and she became one of the most popular stars in the UFC. Rousey’s dominant run ended when she was knocked out by Holly Holm via head kick. “Rowdy” then suffered a 48-second TKO loss to Amanda Nunes, which was the last bout of her pro MMA career.

Recently, Rousey posted footage of an MMA training session. She said she’s been finding her love for the sport again. During an edition of MMAFighting.com’s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” Matt Brown said that while a comeback fight for Rousey would generate buzz, he doesn’t believe it’s a good idea.

“We know everyone would get behind bringing Ronda Rousey back,” Brown said. “As big of a star as she was, yeah, f*ck yeah everybody would be all about it. Whether they love her or hate her, we’ll watch 100 percent.

“[But] I would say the same thing with Conor [McGregor] … you cannot take that time off and expect to come back at a high level. Everybody else is working everyday. This isn’t 1998 anymore where you can just kind of be a fighter in training camp and then chill and then come back. We’re not even talking about that. We’re talking about years off. She’ll get destroyed.”

When Rousey hung up her gloves, she entered the world of professional wrestling. She garnered success with multiple world title reigns, but many believe she left WWE on a sour note with recent comments about her booking.