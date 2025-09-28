Israel Adesanya no longer interested in marquee UFC fight: ‘I’ve moved on’

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 28, 2025
Israel Adesanya UFC fight

Israel Adesanya is no longer seeking a rematch with an unexpected rival.

Fans won’t soon forget one of the biggest upsets in combat sports history back in Sept. 2023. Adesanya put the UFC Middleweight Championship at stake against Sean Strickland. “The Last Stylebender” had no answer for the relentless pressure of Strickland, and he dropped the 185-pound title via unanimous decision.

Many assumed a rematch between the two would’ve happened by now, but it has yet to materialize. During an interview with Submission Radio, Adesanaya didn’t seem taken aback that the rematch hasn’t happened. In fact, he has his sights set on other middleweights (via MMAFighting).

“I’m not surprised,” Adesanya said. “If you want to get something done right, do it right the first time. That’s the lesson I learned. And he’s doing other things in his own life. He made the money he wanted to make. But again, me as well, I don’t want to be waiting around. I’ve moved on. I just want to fight.

“So I will fight — we’ll see. I just want to fight but we’ll see.”

Adesanya has yet to pick up a win since his sensational knockout victory over Alex Pereira back in April 2023. Since then, “The Last Stylebender” has suffered losses to Strickland, Dricus du Plessis and Nassourdine Imavov. The defeats against du Plessis and Imavov were finishes.

Despite the three-fight skid, Adesanya isn’t done with pro MMA competition just yet. The 36-year-old is hoping to return to the Octagon soon. With Strickland seemingly out of the picture, many are wondering who Adesanya will collide with next. There are a slew of names that Adesanya has yet to meet.

When asked about potential matchups with the likes of Anthony Hernandez, Adesanya said he will be prepared for anyone the UFC brass has in mind.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

