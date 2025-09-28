UFC exec reacts to ‘strange’ referee decision during Neil Magny vs. Jake Matthews fight

The UFC Perth bout between Neil Magny and Jake Matthews ended in controversy, and one executive has responded.

Magny and Matthews shared the Octagon inside RAC Arena in Perth this past Saturday. Referee Jim Perdios officiated the bout, and he caused a stir at the end of the opening frame. Matthews locked in a choke and Perdios appeared to wave the fight off just before the horn. Magny immediately protested, and Perdios ruled that it was the end of the round. Ultimately, Magny mounted a comeback victory in the third round via submission.

MMA Referee Jim Perdios got BAILED OUT by the end of the round buzzer sounding. He thought Neil Magny went out from Jake Matthews’ guillotine choke, “stopped” the fight but then said it was the end of the round. Crazy.#UFCPerth pic.twitter.com/rz0WNuRxEv — Verdict (@VerdictMMA) September 28, 2025

During the UFC Perth post-fight press conference, Dave Shaw, the VP of international and content, reacted to the controversy (via MMAJunkie).

“The whole situation was strange,” Shaw said at the UFC Fight Night 260 post-fight press conference. “There was confusion where we were sitting. There were a number of us just talking through the particulars. I think in the end, and everyone is going to have a different position, but as we saw it, the arm seemed to go a little bit limp. Magny’s arm kind of came out and flopped a little bit as if he’s about to go out. My only assumption – I don’t want to speculate – my only assumption is that the ref assumed that he was going out and seemed to have stopped the fight.”

Matthews’ team has already revealed plans to appeal the loss. Whether or not the bout result will be changed to a no contest remains to be seen. It’s a bitter pill to swallow for Matthews, who initially thought he nabbed his fourth straight victory. For now, he has suffered his first loss since 2023.

As for Magny, he now rides a two-fight winning streak if the victory over Matthews stands. It’s the fifth submission victory in Magny’s pro MMA career.