Dana White says “Fight Island” will happen in a month to continue live events

Dana White believes ‘Fight Island’ will happen in a month to continue on with live events.

Earlier on Thursday, White announced UFC 249 is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All UFC events are indefinitely suspended as well. But, the UFC boss doesn’t expect to be out of business for long, as he says Fight Island will happen very soon and it will be a place for fighters to train as well.

“That’s why I’m telling all of my guys not to worry because Fight Island is going to happen. It’s obviously still being, all of the infrastructure is being built right now, getting put in place,” White said to ESPN. “As we get closer to that, then I’ll start figuring out booking fights, getting guys ready. Plus I can ship guys over there earlier and they can start training over there on the island.

“So once that’s all in place, you’re looking at like a month. A month I’ll have that all put together and guys can start training and can go there,” he continued. “I’m sure people are going to be ready to get out of their houses in another month and go to an island somewhere and train. So it’s all coming together, it’s all going to happen. I could go next week but this is what it is, I’ll see you in a month.”

Fight Island is no doubt a unique idea by White but how the global pandemic will be in a month is unknown. It could also be shot down by Disney executives again. Regardless, Dana White remains adamant he will put on a full schedule of events. He also wants to start back up as soon as possible. The logistics are also something to be worked out as who would sanction the event and what country would the island fall under.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/8/2020.