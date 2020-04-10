Francis Ngannou comments on UFC 249 postponement, thanks Dana White

Francis Ngannou recently reacted to the postponement of the UFC 249 card, which was supposed to include his heavyweight fight with Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

UFC 249 was scheduled for April 18. The card was originally expected to occur in Brooklyn, New York, but amid tightening restrictions enacted to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, it was moved to tribal land in California. As it turns out, not even this move could save the event. Amid growing pressure from ESPN, its parent company Disney, and even some politicians, UFC President Dana White announced Thursday night that the card has been postponed.

Ngannou reacted to this development not long after the news surfaced, assuring his fans that he’s happy nonetheless and thanking White and the UFC for trying so hard to make the card happen.

See what Ngannou had to say below:

“April 18th might not be happening but everything is ok, I’m personally happy and proud of the dedication and commitment of the @ufc and @danawhite Thank you for trying so hard 🙏 #StayStrong #UFC249” – Francis Ngannou on Instagram.

Francis Ngannou is currently on an impressive, three-fight win-streak, having recently levelled top contender Curtis Blaydes, former champ Cain Velasquez, and former champ Junior dos Santos — all in less than a round apiece. His planned fight with Rozenstruik, which was originally scheduled to headlined the canceled UFC Columbus card, was widely viewed as a No. 1 contender fight at heavyweight.

What do you think is next for Ngannou after the postponement of UFC 249?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/10/2020.