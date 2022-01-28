The UFC books two new fights for April, including Uriah Hall vs Andre Muniz

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced two new fights for April, including Uriah Hall vs Andre Muniz.

While the Q1 schedule for the UFC may be getting the masses excited, and rightly so, there’s even more intrigue currently surrounding what the promotion has planned for the remainder of the year. The month of April is looking particularly stacked from the proposed PPV event all the way through to the fight night cards.

Now, as reported by MMA Fighting, we’ll be getting two more mouth-watering match-ups – Uriah Hall vs Andre Muniz and Tanner Boser vs Rodrigo Nascimento.

Uriah Hall vs Andre Muniz is set to go down on April 16, and one week later, heavyweights Tanner Boser and Rodrigo Nascimento will hope to prove why they belong in a weight class that’s really beginning to pick up some momentum.

Hall is coming off the back of a loss to Sean Strickland that snapped his four-fight win streak, leaving many to wonder where he’s going to go from here. Muniz, meanwhile, has won his last six bouts between the UFC and the Contender Series with his latest triumph taking place just last month when he submitted Eryk Anders.

As for the heavyweights, Boser will be eager to build on the nice knockout win he picked up over Ovince Saint Preux last summer. He’s been a popular figure in the division for a while now but if he wants to take that next step up, he’ll have to really earn it against Nascimento.

The 29-year-old is finally back after a six-month suspension and with his last win coming in May 2020, he’ll almost certainly have a chip on his shoulder heading into this one.

Are you excited to see Uriah Hall back in the Octagon? Which of these two fights is the most intriguing?