Robert Whittaker explains why he hasn’t trained with Jon Jones yet

During Israel Adesanya’s and Jon Jones’ intense trash talk, “Bones” said he would help train Robert Whittaker for his fight against “The Last Stylebender”.

Yet, with the fight in October at UFC 243, Whittaker and Jones have yet to train together. According to the middleweight champion, there is a simple reason why.

“I’m sure it would, you know, if he didn’t live twenty-something hours away. It’s just yeah, the whole distance thing. Me and Jon are cool,” Whittaker said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “Yeah, we’ve talked a lot back and forth and he’s a cool guy, he’s a straight guy. And I’m sure I’d get some work with him, but yeah, he lives in another country.”

Although the two can’t train together due to where they live, Robert Whittaker says he has talked to Jon Jones over the phone numerous times. What they talked about is not game plan specific, “The Reaper” says, instead, it was just general talk about the fight and MMA.

Of course, in the main event of UFC 243, it will be Whittaker taking on Adesanya at Marvel Stadium, in Melbourne, Australia. The champion last fought back at UFC 225 in June where he beat Yoel Romero by decision in a non-title bout due to the Cuban missing weight.

Adesanya, meanwhile, is undefeated as a pro at 17-0 and 6-0 inside the Octagon. In his last fight, he beat Kevin Gastelum by decision to win the interim title. The New Zealander also beat Anderson Silva by decision at UFC 237 and knocked out Derek Brunson at UFC 230.

Their fight is not until October 6 so whether or not Jon Jones and Robert Whittaker will be able to train by then is to be seen.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/29/2019.